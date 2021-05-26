Daym Drops Hosts Netflix's New Food and Travel Series Fresh, Fried & Crispy — See the Trailer
The new series follows YouTuber Daym Drops on a quest for the best eats across America
Daym Drops is searching for the best meals in America, and he's taking you along for the ride.
The YouTube sensation (née Daymond Patterson), who first went viral after he shared his critique of a Five Guys takeout meal, is the star of a new Netflix series Fresh, Fried & Crispy. The series, which premieres on Netflix on June 9, follows Daym on a quest for the best chicken and waffles, burgers and fried food in the country.
"I'll go just about anywhere to get some good food," he says in a trailer for the show that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm only here for one reason, and one reason only: that is to devour."
RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces New Netflix Cooking Show for Kids Featuring 'Delicious Food from All Over the World'
In the show, Daym will travel to cities like Cleveland, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia seeking quality eats that make him "have a moment" with his food.
"Every bite has to be an experience," Daym says in the trailer.
RELATED: Great British Baking Show'sNadiya Hussain Has a New Baking Series Coming to Netflix—See the Trailer
Daym first became famous in 2009 when he began reviewing food on YouTube, and has since starred in fast food commercials for Burger King and even created his own restaurant, Mofongo, located in Windsor, Connecticut.
When seeking out these quality eats, Daym is bringing high "Boom Boom" energy and even kisses some of his favorite meals.
"I had to kiss it," he says in the trailer. "I had to kiss it. Just give me a minute. I have moments with my food."
Stream Fresh, Fried & Crispy starting June 9 on Netflix.
