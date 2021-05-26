Daym Drops Hosts Netflix's New Food and Travel Series Fresh, Fried & Crispy — See the Trailer

The new series follows YouTuber Daym Drops on a quest for the best eats across America

Daym Drops is searching for the best meals in America, and he's taking you along for the ride.

The YouTube sensation (née Daymond Patterson), who first went viral after he shared his critique of a Five Guys takeout meal, is the star of a new Netflix series Fresh, Fried & Crispy. The series, which premieres on Netflix on June 9, follows Daym on a quest for the best chicken and waffles, burgers and fried food in the country.

"I'll go just about anywhere to get some good food," he says in a trailer for the show that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm only here for one reason, and one reason only: that is to devour."

Fresh, Fried and Crispy Credit: Netflix

In the show, Daym will travel to cities like Cleveland, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia seeking quality eats that make him "have a moment" with his food.

"Every bite has to be an experience," Daym says in the trailer.

Daym first became famous in 2009 when he began reviewing food on YouTube, and has since starred in fast food commercials for Burger King and even created his own restaurant, Mofongo, located in Windsor, Connecticut.

daymon scott Credit: Netflix

When seeking out these quality eats, Daym is bringing high "Boom Boom" energy and even kisses some of his favorite meals.

"I had to kiss it," he says in the trailer. "I had to kiss it. Just give me a minute. I have moments with my food."