Dawn Burrell's Mapo Pork & Edamame Hummus

The former Olympic long jumper competed with the world's top athletes at the 2000 Summer Games. But trading in her track spikes for a chef's coat and going on Top Chef: Portland is where the Philadelphia native tested her limits. "Being a chef is far more challenging," says Burrell, 47, a finalist on the Bravo series. Now she's working on opening her own restaurant in Houston called Late August, where she can showcase her global comfort food with touches of the African diaspora. "This is a male-dominated industry, and I'm happy to be one of the people who broke the mold to help women of color," she says. "We're often passed up and sometimes not taught—but that will change." Burrell shared her insights and her recipe in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate her selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.