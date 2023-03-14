David Schwimmer Reveals Family Cancer Scares Inspired Him to Join 'Great British Baking Show' Special

David Schwimmer is exchanging scripts for recipes on the latest Great British Baking Show's celebrity installment, and it's all thanks to a cause that's close to his heart.

The Friends star, 56 — who has primarily kept details of his private life out of the public eye — revealed that he signed up for the beloved reality competition's annual Stand Up To Cancer special to bring awareness to the disease, which several of his own family members have dealt with.

"I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me," Schwimmer said, per The Mirror. "I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness."

"I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity. It's a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show," he added.

His family members aren't the only ones who have battled the disease. Schwimmer's fellow Friends costar James Michael Tyler, who played loveable coffee shop worker Gunther, also died in 2021 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Schwimmer posted a tribute to the actor along with a headshot of him as Gunther to Instagram following his death. "James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen," he wrote alongside the post. "You will be missed, buddy. #JamesMichaelTyler."

The sitcom star said in a peek at Sunday's first Baking Show episode — dubbed The Great British Bake Off overseas — that while he doesn't bake, he had a lot of support from his daughter Cleo, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Zoe Buckman.

"My friends and family are very excited for me," Schwimmer said, according to The Mirror. "They are all fans of the show."

They're not the only ones. Legendary Baking Show judge Paul Hollywood admitted to The Mirror that he's a Friends fan and had to stop himself from fangirling when he saw Schwimmer.

"I was like, 'It's David Schwimmer, he's here, he's here!'"I was like, 'Wow!' " Hollywood, 57, told the outlet, recalling how he tried to play it cool when he saw the actor but failed miserably. "I wandered up, pretended I wasn't that bothered and he was like, 'Oh hiya guys, how are you doing?' And I had to let it out."

He and cohost Prue Leith, 83, said they were ultimately impressed by his performance.

"He took it seriously," Hollywood admitted, while Leith added, "He genuinely wanted to be on the show partly because he wanted to support Stand Up to Cancer but also because, like most who come on the show, they want to get into that tent."

In February, Schwimmer was announced as one of the competitors for the charity special alongside Olympic diver Tom Daley, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and Bridget Jones actress Jessica Hynes.

A short video clip of the 'bakers' taking part in the charity special was released on the show's Twitter account, with Schwimmer seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt under his beige apron, which is covered in flour.

"Say hello to our baking friends. Meet the stars hitting the [Baking Show] tent to raise some dough for a very special cause!" read the post.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off airs on Sunday, March 19 in the U.K.