David Schwimmer Gets a Paul Hollywood Handshake on 'Bake Off' Special: 'Can't Wait to Tell My Daughter'

The one where David Schwimmer gets a Paul Hollywood handshake!

The Friends star, 56, is participating in the Great British Bake Off's annual Stand Up To Cancer special and his run on the show includes some lows and some major highs.

"I do not bake on a day-to-day or a year-to-year," Schwimmer jokes in the special, which aired Mar. 19 in the U.K. (Because it is not streaming in the U.S., American fans will have to settle for the clips being teased on the GBBO social channels.)

In a snippet of the bakers' signature challenge to make mini savory pies, Schwimmer explains that he is preparing a vegetable and tofu curry pot pie.

As with the typical seasons, the special — which also stars Olympic diver Tom Daley, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and Bridget Jones actress Jessica Hynes — includes legendary Bake Off judges Hollywood and Prue Leith.

While the judges are more hands-on in helping the celebrities than with the traditional contestants, they are still critical of the bakes.

Right off the bat, Hollywood informs Schwimmer that he is "not a massive fan of tofu" but does compliment the color of his crust, which is decorated with mushroom-shaped dough pieces. Everything changes when the judges take a bite.

Leith expresses her initial skepticism, "When I first looked at that I thought it needs more sauce because everything's very separate but actually it is so moist and so delicious."

"That, my friend," Hollywood begins before reaching out his hand. "No," Schwimmer exclaims in disbelief as the two shake hands. "No, come on."

"I've never had tofu that I've enjoyed before," Hollywood praises. "Wow, that is a fantastic pie."

"Made my year. I'm really chuffed, as you guys say. I know how special that is and I can't wait to tell my daughter," gushes the father of 11-year-old Cleo, whom he shares with ex-wife Zoe Buckman.

The actor is not the only one giddy over the celebrity special. Hollywood admitted to The Mirror that he's a Friends fan and had to stop himself from fangirling when he saw Schwimmer.

"I was like, 'It's David Schwimmer, he's here, he's here!'"I was like, 'Wow!' " Hollywood told the outlet, recalling how he (unsuccessfully) tried to play it cool when he saw the actor. "I wandered up, pretended I wasn't that bothered and he was like, 'Oh hiya guys, how are you doing?' And I had to let it out."

During his decades of fame, Schwimmer has kept details of his private life out of the public eye. But the star revealed that he signed up for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off to bring awareness to the disease, which has affected his family.

"I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me," Schwimmer said, per The Mirror. "I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness."