David Rose's Grilled Watermelon Salad With Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette "Grilling the watermelon caramelizes and intensifies the sugars while also giving it a nice smoky note," says the chef and author of the Eggin' cookbook By People Staff Published on September 2, 2022 02:49 PM Photo: Victor Protasio Chef David Rose says this fresh salad is "salty, spicy, sweet, tangy, acidic and a little boozy — what more do you need?" While the tequila "provides just the right kick," the author of the Eggin' cookbook says it can be omitted to make the dish family-friendly. David Rose's Grilled Watermelon Salad With Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette 2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) reposado tequila 2 Tbsp. honey or agave nectar 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard ½ tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. black pepper 1 small (8- to 10-lb.) seedless watermelon, cut into 1-in. wedges, and rind removed ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small [5-oz.] onion) 2 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup) 10 fresh mint leaves Chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajín) 1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Whisk together tequila, honey, vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside. 2. Place watermelon slices on hot unoiled grates; grill, covered, until charred, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a large platter. Top with onion; drizzle with tequila-lime vinaigrette. Sprinkle with cheese, mint and chili-lime seasoning. Serves: 6 to 8 Active time: 20 minutes Total time: 20 minutes