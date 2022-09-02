David Rose's Grilled Watermelon Salad With Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette

"Grilling the watermelon caramelizes and intensifies the sugars while also giving it a nice smoky note," says the chef and author of the Eggin’ cookbook

By People Staff
Published on September 2, 2022 02:49 PM
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Photo: Victor Protasio

Chef David Rose says this fresh salad is "salty, spicy, sweet, tangy, acidic and a little boozy — what more do you need?" While the tequila "provides just the right kick," the author of the Eggin' cookbook says it can be omitted to make the dish family-friendly.

David Rose's Grilled Watermelon Salad With Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) reposado tequila

2 Tbsp. honey or agave nectar

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 small (8- to 10-lb.) seedless watermelon, cut into 1-in. wedges, and rind removed

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small [5-oz.] onion)

2 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)

10 fresh mint leaves

Chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajín)

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Whisk together tequila, honey, vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Place watermelon slices on hot unoiled grates; grill, covered, until charred, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a large platter. Top with onion; drizzle with tequila-lime vinaigrette. Sprinkle with cheese, mint and chili-lime seasoning.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Related Articles
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob
PEOPLE - 8/15 ISSUE - LABOR DAY SPECIAL - Claudette Zepeda - Hot Dogs with Onion Crema & Bacon Crunch Topping
Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema
Salmon Tacos
Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw
people magazine recipes
Josh Capon's Chilled Greek Watermelon Salad
Grilled Corn with Scallions and cotija Cheese
Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese
Skirt Steak with Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
salad
Gail Simmons's Charred Corn, Peach & Feta Salad with Grilled Lime Dressing
Tacos
Gail Simmons' Breakfast Tacos with Charred Scallion Salsa
PEOPLE 2/21 ISSUE - David Nayfield - Winter Citrus Salad with Pistachios
David Nayfeld's Winter Citrus Salad with Pistachios
memorial day recipes
Melba Wilson's Grilled Vegetable and Couscous Salad
fattoush
Madeline Sperling's Fattoush Salad with Apricots & Pecans
labor day weekend recipes
Rodney Scott's Barbecue Pork Ribs
people food
Tieghan Gerard's Herb & Parmesan Potato Gratin Stacks
Hawaiian Glazed Pork Tacos with Cabbage & Pineapple Slaw
Jamika Pessoa's Glazed Pork Tacos With Pineapple Slaw
thanksgiving 2021 recipes
Drew Barrymore's Delicata Squash Gratin
Cookies and Pizza
Eric Kim's Cheesy Corn & Ranch Pizza with Black Pepper Honey