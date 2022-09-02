Chef David Rose says this fresh salad is "salty, spicy, sweet, tangy, acidic and a little boozy — what more do you need?" While the tequila "provides just the right kick," the author of the Eggin' cookbook says it can be omitted to make the dish family-friendly.

David Rose's Grilled Watermelon Salad With Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) reposado tequila

2 Tbsp. honey or agave nectar

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 small (8- to 10-lb.) seedless watermelon, cut into 1-in. wedges, and rind removed

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small [5-oz.] onion)

2 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)

10 fresh mint leaves

Chili-lime seasoning (such as Tajín)

1. Preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Whisk together tequila, honey, vinegar, cilantro, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Place watermelon slices on hot unoiled grates; grill, covered, until charred, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a large platter. Top with onion; drizzle with tequila-lime vinaigrette. Sprinkle with cheese, mint and chili-lime seasoning.

Serves: 6 to 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes