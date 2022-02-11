David Nayfeld's Winter Citrus Salad with Pistachios

Stir together vinegar, water, sugar and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Pour over onions in a large heat-proof bowl; cover with plastic wrap or lid so it is airtight. Let stand 1 hour at room temperature, or refrigerate up to 24 hours. Remove ¼ cup pickled onions for salad, and reserve the rest for another use.