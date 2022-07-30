David Nayfeld's Winter Citrus Salad with Pistachios
"I like the simplicity of this dish, which shows that winter flavors can be bright," says the executive chef and co-owner of Che Fico restaurant in San Francisco. "Feel free to mix and match with your favorite citrus"
Credit: Victor Protasio
"I like the simplicity of this dish, which shows that winter flavors can be bright," says David Nayfeld. "It is easy to make and fun to eat."
"The dish should be bright, textural and refreshing," according to the executive chef and co-owner of Che Fico restaurant in San Francisco. "Feel free to mix and match with your favorite citrus."
Ingredients
- 2 cups red wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons coarse sea salt, divided
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced lengthwise
- 3 medium-size blood oranges, peeled and sliced into wheels
- 3 oranges, segmented
- 2 grapefruits, segmented
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon or Meyer lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons juice (from 1 lemon)
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ cup pitted olives, halved
- ¼ cup pistachios, toasted and chopped
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 5 fresh basil leaves, torn
- 5 fresh mint leaves, torn
Directions
- Step 1Stir together vinegar, water, sugar and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Pour over onions in a large heat-proof bowl; cover with plastic wrap or lid so it is airtight. Let stand 1 hour at room temperature, or refrigerate up to 24 hours. Remove ¼ cup pickled onions for salad, and reserve the rest for another use.
- Step 2Arrange blood orange slices, orange segments and grapefruit segments on a large platter; sprinkle with lemon zest and juice, crushed red pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Top with olives, ¼ cup pickled red onions and pistachios. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with basil and mint. Serve immediately.