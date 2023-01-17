David Chang Slams Costco's $5 Rotisserie Chicken: 'It's Inedible'

The founder of Momofuku shared his hot take on an episode of his podcast, ‘The Dave Chang Show’

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 03:59 PM
David Chang, Costco Chicken
Photo: Bryan Bedder/FilmMagic; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

David Chang has some serious thoughts on Costco's food offerings.

On a January episode of his podcast, The Dave Chang Show, the founder of Momofuku gave co-host, Chris Ying, his honest thoughts on Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

He started off the episode prefacing that this was only his second time food shopping at the wholesale store — and the rotisserie chicken was lacking.

"I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken," he told Ying.

After sounding off on the how long the line is to grab one of the hot items, he added to his short review. "They're not good. They're not seasoned," he said. "The reason why it's important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold, and it's got to taste good cold."

"The next day when it's cold, there's something terrible that happened to the rotisserie chicken," he continued. "It's inedible."

An employee packages rotisserie chickens at a Costco Wholesale Corp. store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Costco Wholesale Corp
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty

In June, Costco was the subject of an animal neglect lawsuit over their contracted poultry farms, which are used for the rotisserie chickens.

In the legal complaint, which was filed in Seattle, Costco shareholders Krystil Smith and Tyler Lobdell alleged that an unnamed barn, one of hundreds contracted in Nebraska and Iowa, is responsible for breaking animal welfare laws in the states.

Costco did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Aside from the poultry, Chang was actually happy with the brand's other products, including the frozen lobster tails and reasonably-priced brisket for $49.

Store-bought meals might not be his favorite, but Chang is all for fast cooking practices. In June of 2021, the chef spoke with PEOPLE about why he advocates for using microwaves for quick and quality foods.

David Chang attends the Audi and David Chang e-tron dinner at Majordomo on May 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"When cooking at home, I really believe that simplicity is key," Chang told PEOPLE. "The microwave is really future technology, and I love how simple and healthy microwave cooking can be."

He added: "Cooking potatoes in the microwave isn't just faster since I don't have to wait for a pot of water to boil, but the potatoes are actually more delicious since they don't lose any flavor to the water," he said. "Once the potatoes are cooked, it's easy to mash them and season to my liking."

Another family-favorite dish he likes to make is soy-marinated salmon and rice, topped with nori and sesame seeds. "It's easy and quick to put together and, most importantly, is healthy and delicious," he said.

Related Articles
Costco worker cooks chicken at Costco in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2009
Costco Faces Animal Welfare Lawsuit Over Their $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken
david chang
Chef David Chang Has a 'Passion for Microwave Cooking' — Here's Why
people magazine cooking tips 2020
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Most Clever Holiday Cooking Tips
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham New Brand, WeSake
All the Food and Beverage Companies with Celebrity Investors
PEOPLE FOOD - 11/14 Thankgiving Issue - Ayesha Nurdjaja - Persimmon Salad with Pomegranates & Hazelnuts Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Christina Daley
The Absolute Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
boston market
Boston Market Is Selling Whole Rotisserie Chickens for $3.70 in Honor of Their Anniversary
Woman Standing by Table Decorated for Christmas
10 Tips for Hosting a Holiday Party Like a Pro
healthy meal delivery
13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2023
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Celebrity Chefs Tips - The Viral Butter Charcuterie Board with Fresh Herbs; Anna Francese Gass
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Shows Off His Pantry and His Secret Go-To Ingredient He Puts in 'So Many Things'