David Chang Slams Costco's $5 Rotisserie Chicken: 'It's Inedible'

David Chang has some serious thoughts on Costco's food offerings.

On a January episode of his podcast, The Dave Chang Show, the founder of Momofuku gave co-host, Chris Ying, his honest thoughts on Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

He started off the episode prefacing that this was only his second time food shopping at the wholesale store — and the rotisserie chicken was lacking.

"I think the Costco chicken is the worst rotisserie chicken," he told Ying.

After sounding off on the how long the line is to grab one of the hot items, he added to his short review. "They're not good. They're not seasoned," he said. "The reason why it's important to have it properly seasoned is, you might eat it the next day cold, and it's got to taste good cold."

"The next day when it's cold, there's something terrible that happened to the rotisserie chicken," he continued. "It's inedible."

In June, Costco was the subject of an animal neglect lawsuit over their contracted poultry farms, which are used for the rotisserie chickens.

In the legal complaint, which was filed in Seattle, Costco shareholders Krystil Smith and Tyler Lobdell alleged that an unnamed barn, one of hundreds contracted in Nebraska and Iowa, is responsible for breaking animal welfare laws in the states.

Costco did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Aside from the poultry, Chang was actually happy with the brand's other products, including the frozen lobster tails and reasonably-priced brisket for $49.

Store-bought meals might not be his favorite, but Chang is all for fast cooking practices. In June of 2021, the chef spoke with PEOPLE about why he advocates for using microwaves for quick and quality foods.

"When cooking at home, I really believe that simplicity is key," Chang told PEOPLE. "The microwave is really future technology, and I love how simple and healthy microwave cooking can be."

He added: "Cooking potatoes in the microwave isn't just faster since I don't have to wait for a pot of water to boil, but the potatoes are actually more delicious since they don't lose any flavor to the water," he said. "Once the potatoes are cooked, it's easy to mash them and season to my liking."

Another family-favorite dish he likes to make is soy-marinated salmon and rice, topped with nori and sesame seeds. "It's easy and quick to put together and, most importantly, is healthy and delicious," he said.