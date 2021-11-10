David Chang & Priya Krishna's Mashed Potatoes With Garlic & Thyme

David Chang and Priya Krishna , coauthors of the new Cooking at Home cookbook, share a mashed potato recipe that is made completely in the microwave and helps to free up room on your stove.

"Hands down, these are the most flavorful, luxurious-tasting mashed potatoes I have ever had. And when you set these down on the Thanksgiving table and tell people your secret is the microwave? Minds will be blown," says Krishna.

According to the chefs, the use of a microwave in this recipe does not hinder the potatoes, it only helps! "If you understand the science of the microwave then basically you are just steaming the food in the most efficient and healthiest way possible," says Chang. "This recipe is an inspiration to make something as delicious as any traditional way without all the fuss."