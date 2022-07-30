David Chang & Priya Krishna's Mashed Potatoes With Garlic & Thyme
David Chang and Priya Krishna, coauthors of the new Cooking at Home cookbook, share a mashed potato recipe that is made completely in the microwave and helps to free up room on your stove.
"Hands down, these are the most flavorful, luxurious-tasting mashed potatoes I have ever had. And when you set these down on the Thanksgiving table and tell people your secret is the microwave? Minds will be blown," says Krishna.
According to the chefs, the use of a microwave in this recipe does not hinder the potatoes, it only helps! "If you understand the science of the microwave then basically you are just steaming the food in the most efficient and healthiest way possible," says Chang. "This recipe is an inspiration to make something as delicious as any traditional way without all the fuss."
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 4 large russet potatoes (3 lbs. total)
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Poke potatoes several times on both sides with a fork; place in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high until tender, 14 to 18 minutes, flipping potatoes after 7 minutes.
- Step 2Remove potatoes from microwave, and let cool slightly. Carefully peel potatoes. Mash potatoes in a bowl with a potato masher or fork, stirring in butter as you mash until incorporated.
- Step 3Combine cream, garlic, thyme and pepper in a separate microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until cream is very hot and infused with flavors of the other ingredients, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour cream mixture through a fine mesh strainer into another bowl; discard solids. Gradually stir mixture into the potatoes, a little at a time, until they are a soft, creamy, silky texture (it's okay if the mixture is a little liquidy—the potatoes will keep absorbing the cream). Stir in olive oil, and season with salt. Taste and adjust with more salt, if needed.