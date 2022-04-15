“My mom passed away peacefully after a 26 year battle with cancer,” the chef shared on social media Friday

David Chang Mourns Death of His Mother Sherri After Cancer Battle: 'I Will Miss Her So Much'

David Chang shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother Sherri following her death after a long battle with cancer.

On Friday, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant empire, 44, posted a photo of his mother smiling and shared the news of his loss.

"My mom passed away peacefully after a 26 year battle with cancer," he wrote. "She so appreciated everyone's support in her fight with cancer."

"She is survived by her four children and six grandkids," he added. "Our relationship with her will continue to grow. We will carry on her love, strength and kindness. I will miss her so much."

The Ugly Delicious star opened up about his mother's diagnosis in an Instagram post in honor of her 74th birthday in 2020, which the family celebrated via Facetime.

"Momma chang just had surgery last week, had a another round of chemotherapy yesterday and has been in a constant battle with cancer since 1996," he shared alongside several sweet videos of his son Hugo wishing her a happy birthday.

The Eat a Peach author called her "the most amazing mom and toughest person I know" and "the best cook in the family" but added that she "still won't give me any of her recipes."

In 2018, Chang talked about the challenges of cooking for his Korean immigrant parents during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. (His father passed away from cancer in June 2020.)

"My mom is an amazing, amazing cook and my dad immigrated to this country and he worked in the restaurants for 30 years, so they have some serious opinions."