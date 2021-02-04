Chef David Burtka Shares Spinal Surgery Update After Husband Neil Patrick Harris Posts Sweet Instagram Message

Harris told his Instagram followers that his husband was "in good spirits and doing well"

David Burtka is on the mend.

On Wednesday, Neil Patrick Harris revealed on Instagram that his husband, 45, was in recovery and "doing well" after undergoing a "fairly intensive" hours-long spinal surgery.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well," the How I Met Your Mother star, 47, wrote alongside a photo of the chef and cookbook author in a hospital bed giving the camera two thumbs up. "It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news."

"Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..!" Harris added. "Two thumbs up. I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything. ❤️❤️🙏🏼 @nyphospital."

Harris also shared a video of Burtka in the hospital bed slurring his words while seemingly under the influence of morphine. "This is the new fashion for 2021. I'm going to bedazzle it when I get out of here," Burtka hilariously said in the video, referencing his neck brace.

Harris then explained that his husband "is going in and out of lucidness and has a button that he pushes..." before Burtka interrupted the actor and pushed a button that summons a nurse, saying, "Morphine."

The Emmy-winner captioned the video, "A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but damn, it makes me laugh. I appreciate his positive energy so so much. @dbelicious @nyphospital#morphine."

The following day, Burtka shared an update of his own on Instagram, informing his followers that the surgery took over nine hours and involved three spinal fusions.

"Some of you have been asking that have not seen the @nphpost- Monday I had a 9 + hour surgery on my spine. 3 spinal fusions!!" Burtka said. "I am all good and already recovering. Oxy, Tylenol and muscle relaxers are helping immensely. Go to @nph to see the video of me going in and out of a morphine high. It's quite entertaining."

Many stars flooded the comments section of both Burtka's and Harris' posts and wished the chef a speedy recovery, including Reese Witherspoon, Christina Hendricks and Ross Matthews.

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in Italy in 2014 after getting engaged seven years prior. They are fathers to 10-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

Last month, Harris told PEOPLE that the time in quarantine has brought his family together. "I think it's made the kids closer to each other and made us become closer to them in a much more nuanced way," he explained.

"So as challenging as it's been," the actor said, "I really appreciate the good things that have come from it."

Harris and Burtka have also recently expanded their family: they welcomed a new puppy, Ella, into their home on Christmas morning.

"Oh Santa, what have you done??" Harris captioned a photo of himself and his children all posing beside the adorable golden retriever puppy. "On Christmas morning, @dbelicious and I watched Gideon and Harper open a box filled with... a golden retriever puppy. Her name is Ella, and she has pretty much taken over our lives."