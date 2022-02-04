The soccer legend said he’s the chef in the Beckham family kitchen, and that his wife only likes her favorite foods grilled or steamed

David Beckham Reveals the 'Same Thing' Wife Victoria Has Eaten for the Last 25 Years

Victoria Beckham isn't interested in spicing up her routine!

While appearing on the latest episode of the River Café Table 4 podcast, the 47-year-old fashion designer's husband David Beckham revealed the meal his wife has eaten since they met in the late 1990s.

Opening up about his passion for cooking, the 46-year-old soccer legend explained, "I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it."

"Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables," David told host Ruthie Rogers. "She will very rarely deviate away from that."

Citing a rare instance in which the Spice Girl switched things up, he continued, "The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [our daughter] Harper, and it was the most amazing thing."

"It was one of my favorite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since!" he laughed.

The retired Los Angeles Galaxy player explained that he inherited his love for cooking from his mother and grandmother. Through childhood, he looked forward to family get-togethers on Saturdays, where chicken noodle soup with Matzo ball dumplings, jellied eels and pie mash would be served.

Today, David said he always looks forward to bringing his family together in the kitchen. The couple share sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, as well as daughter Harper, 10.

"You know, I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, 'Can I help? What can I do?' and I was like, 'Sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax and be with the kids,' " he recalled. "This is what I love to do."

Describing the ritual of cooking as "relaxing," he shared, "I love to cook for my parents, I love to cook for my friends, and I think it's obviously come from my upbringing."

Last month, Victoria posted a hilarious note from her husband that she found on her to-go lunch container, which he prepared for her.

"Enjoy lunch ****hole...," David wrote on a small piece of paper. "Come home happier :)," he added, signing the message: "lots of love you know who.."