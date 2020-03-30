Image zoom Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckham family is making the most of social distancing at their Cotswolds home in London and spending some quality time together in the kitchen, documenting their cooking adventures via Instagram.

On Sunday night, the whole family — besides Brooklyn, 21, who’s currently in the United States — dined on a homemade dinner courtesy of David, 44, Victoria, 45, and their daughter Harper, 8. The trio whipped up a beautiful meal of beef ragu rigatoni with black olives and tomato salsa using a recipe from meal kit service Hello Fresh.

David even baked some fresh banana bread for dessert — a treat that multiple stars including Chrissy Teigen and Tiffany Thiesen have made while in self-isolation.

“I don’t really enjoy the cooking, I’m not going to lie,” Victoria explained while showcasing all the ingredients required to make the pasta. In the background, David said sarcastically, “Oh really?” to which she replied, “I actually prefer the clearing up.”

Image zoom Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Judging by Victoria’s Instagram stories, Harper did a lot of the grunt work in the kitchen. The eight-year-old sported fingerless gloves as she chopped up vegetables and minced the meat — though the watchful mom made sure to look over her shoulder. “Harper Seven so good in the kitchen!!” she said of her daughter’s work.

But the fashion designer also lamented her own job — pressing garlic. “The most boring job in the kitchen, I’ve gotta be honest,” she said. “If anything I’d rather be making the cake.”

Still, the trio seemed to really enjoy their time cooking. “I actually think this has been fun. Have you enjoyed it, Harper?” She immediately replied, “I’ve enjoyed it so much.”

Only seconds later, though, Victoria reported an injury. “We’ve had an accident in the kitchen while David was chopping the tomatoes,” Victoria revealed as Harper bandaged up her dad. “He almost chopped his finger off, but it’s okay. Harper has come to the rescue,” she joked.

In the end, the family was able to sit down and enjoy their meal together. When asked their opinions, both Romeo and Cruz nodded along and could be heard praising their sister and saying, “Well done, dad.”

Harper especially seemed to like the pasta and gave a big thumbs up to the screen. “You have done a really great job — you have been number one chef,” Victoria said. “Bellissimo!” David could also be heard exclaiming in the background.

Many of the family's followers were quick to admire the cooking adventure on Twitter. One person wrote, "@victoriabeckham and David cooking rigatoni and banana bread is the content I didn't know I needed in my life," followed by three emojis, while another shared, "Highly recommend following Victoria Beckham on Instagram. I just watched her family make rigatoni and it was absolutely delightful."

The Beckhams have been together at home and updating their followers throughout their self-isolation. A few days ago, Romeo posted a shot of himself and Cruz holding four plates of another homemade meal — but it seems they may have cooked this one themselves. “Best chefs in da house @cruzbeckham,” he wrote on Instagram.

A few days ago, Victoria also posted a video in which the family joined in on the nationwide round of applause for NHS workers. “Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx VB #ClapForOurCarers,” she wrote.

The couple’s oldest son Brooklyn has been absent as he’s stuck in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are all missing @brooklynbeckham so much as he remains on lockdown in the US,” Victoria recently explained in an Instagram story.