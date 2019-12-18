Image zoom Victor Protasio

The winner of The Great British Baking Show season 10 shares one of his favorite holiday recipes: “The sesame oil brings out the incredible flavor of the peanut butter”

David Atherton’s Peanut Butter & Sesame Crinkle Cookies

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1/2 cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 medium egg

1 cup (about 4 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour

1 cup uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats

3/4 cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

1 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup sesame seeds

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Beat sugar, peanut butter, butter, sesame oil, vanilla and egg with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth. Reduce speed to low, and gradually add flour, oats, peanuts, and baking soda, beating until combined. Chill dough 20 minutes.

2. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread sesame seeds on a plate. Scoop out heaping tablespoonfuls of cookie dough, and roll each into a ball. Roll balls in sesame seeds until evenly coated, and place 2 inches apart on baking sheets.

3. Bake in preheated oven until deep golden brown, about 15 minutes.

4. Cool cookies on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks, and let cool completely, about 10 minutes.

Makes: 2 dozen

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes