Dave Grohl Barbecues for 24 Hours to Serve 500 Meals at Los Angeles Homeless Shelters

Off the stage and behind the grill, Dave Grohl continues to rock.

The Foo Fighters lead showed his support for Hope the Mission by barbecuing for 24 hours to feed homeless people in Los Angeles. A representative at the nonprofit confirmed to PEOPLE that the former Nirvana drummer and some friends cooked over 500 meals for three shelters in L.A.

Grohl arrived on Feb. 22 with a massive smoker trailer, which they used to make smoked brisket, ribs, pork butts and sides like coleslaw and barbecue beans. The crew also prepped food out of the kitchen at the Trebek Center, a skating-rink-turned-homeless-shelter that the late Alex Trebek supported.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission

Grohl personally paid for all the expenses and barbecued outside during the rain storm that hit California on Wednesday. He took naps in the parking lot while the meat was smoking, according to TMZ.

The rockstar's charitable cooking not only served the community but also celebrated Hope the Mission's "All in for Housing" campaign, which involves the company's CEO Ken Craft and president and CFO Rowan Vansleve running 350 miles from the Las Vegas strip back to Los Angeles.

The run, which was going on while Grohl grilled, is an effort to fundraise $350,000 so the organization can open three shelters and offer more than 700 beds for unhoused families.

Grohl sent Craft and Vansleve a message of encouragement on their trek, which the CFO shared on Instagram. "You're all in, we're all in," Grohl says in the video, along with more supportive comments.

Courtesy of Hope the Mission

While his passion for grilling may seem like a surprise to fans, Grohl thinks it is a natural interest.

"Most musicians are obsessive-compulsive weirdos, whether it's the instrument that they play, or an arrangement, or composition," he said in a Bon Appétit article in 2018. "You're always trying to one-up the thing you've just done, or perfect it, or get to the place where you're playing your instrument but you're not actually thinking about it. It's kind of the same with food. The parallels are insane."

Back in 2018, Grohl also served barbecue to firefighters battling fires in Malibu.