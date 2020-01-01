Dave Asprey's Sweet Potato, Egg & Broccoli "Rice" Bowl

The wellness expert and author of Super Human replaces grains with low-carb, fiber-rice vegetables in this dish — perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner

By People Staff
January 01, 2020 05:12 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The wellness expert and author of Super Human replaces grains with low-carb, fiber-rice vegetables in this dish — perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Dave Asprey’s Sweet Potato Egg & Broccoli “Rice” Bowl

1 small (about 10 oz.) sweet potato, unpeeled and cut in 3/4-in. cubes
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small (about 10 oz.) head broccoli, roughly chopped
2 large eggs
1 Tbsp. apple-cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice
1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1 medium avocado, sliced
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper

1.  Preheat oven to 425°. Toss together sweet potato cubes and oil on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil; spread in an even layer. Bake until lightly browned and tender, about 35 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and keep warm.
2. Pulse broccoli in a food processor until it resembles consistency of rice, about 30 pulses. Set aside.
3. Crack each egg into a separate small bowl. Fill a small saucepan with water; bring to a boil over high. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; add vinegar. Stir to create a whirlpool effect, then add 1 egg to water. Cook, undisturbed, until egg white is set, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer egg to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat process with remaining egg.
4. Heat a skillet over medium. Add butter, and let melt. Add riced broccoli and sliced scallion; cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a bowl; set aside.
5. Divide broccoli mixture and sweet potatoes between two serving bowls; top with eggs and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper.

Quick tip! Make healthy lunches for the week! Double the recipe, and swap the poached eggs for hard-cooked ones.  Dived evenly into containers; refrigerate. Add avocado just before eating.

Serves: 2
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

Per serving: 558 calories, 15g protein, 667mg sodium, 45g carbs, 14g fiber, 38g total fat, 9g total sugar

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.