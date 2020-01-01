Image zoom

The wellness expert and author of Super Human replaces grains with low-carb, fiber-rice vegetables in this dish — perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Dave Asprey’s Sweet Potato Egg & Broccoli “Rice” Bowl

1 small (about 10 oz.) sweet potato, unpeeled and cut in 3/4-in. cubes

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small (about 10 oz.) head broccoli, roughly chopped

2 large eggs

1 Tbsp. apple-cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 medium avocado, sliced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Toss together sweet potato cubes and oil on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil; spread in an even layer. Bake until lightly browned and tender, about 35 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and keep warm.

2. Pulse broccoli in a food processor until it resembles consistency of rice, about 30 pulses. Set aside.

3. Crack each egg into a separate small bowl. Fill a small saucepan with water; bring to a boil over high. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat; add vinegar. Stir to create a whirlpool effect, then add 1 egg to water. Cook, undisturbed, until egg white is set, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer egg to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat process with remaining egg.

4. Heat a skillet over medium. Add butter, and let melt. Add riced broccoli and sliced scallion; cook, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a bowl; set aside.

5. Divide broccoli mixture and sweet potatoes between two serving bowls; top with eggs and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper.

Quick tip! Make healthy lunches for the week! Double the recipe, and swap the poached eggs for hard-cooked ones. Dived evenly into containers; refrigerate. Add avocado just before eating.

Serves: 2

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Per serving: 558 calories, 15g protein, 667mg sodium, 45g carbs, 14g fiber, 38g total fat, 9g total sugar