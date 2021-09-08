Shop

These Spooky Mini Waffle Makers Are Perfect for Fall — and Selling Fast on Amazon

Pumpkin-shaped pancakes, anyone?
By Nina Huang
September 08, 2021 02:45 PM
Time to put on fuzzy slippers and sip on a pumpkin spice latte — fall is finally here. Or, at least the fall spirit is. Autumn isn't just for PSL fans, though, because Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's also the season for the spooky-inclined to indulge in all their favorite scary treats. Thankfully, there's a delicious way to satisfy both fans of the cozy and scary at once: Dash has a set of two skull- and pumpkin-themed mini waffle makers, and they're already flying off shelves.  

These waffle makers are fall-themed versions of Dash's best-selling waffle iron, which alone has more than 175,000 ratings on Amazon and over 145,000 five-star ratings. Already available in dozens of fun prints and shapes like a heart, a bunny, and even a pineapple, Dash's waffle makers in the pumpkin and skull set are bound to be cozy-weather crowd pleasers. Shoppers have called the original waffle maker "absolutely amazing" and "stylish, functional, and versatile," so you can expect the skull and pumpkin-shaped set to be just as life-changing, in the best way possible.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dash Skull + Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker Set, $29.99; amazon.com

Making pancakes and waffles with Dash's iron might just be the easiest way to cook up a batch of mini treats. All you have to do is pre-heat the machine (its indicator light will tell you when the griddle is hot) and pour in your batter. Since the pumpkin and skull-shaped waffle makers only measure four inches wide each, they'll take up the bare minimum of your precious cabinet space in the kitchen. 

The cooking surface has a nonstick coating so you'll be able to wipe the machine clean in one quick swoop, but pancakes and waffles aren't the only treats you can make with this iron. Creative shoppers have used it to tackle cookies, hash browns, egg frittatas, and even cheesy ″chaffles,″ so just imagine the Halloween and fall-flavored goodies you'll be able to whip up with Dash's Skull and Pumpkin set. 

Fair warning, whatever you cook up might just be so delicious, you might not be able to stop yourself from coming back for more. If this festive set has caught your eye, you'll want to hurry — Dash's mini waffle makers are currently the best-selling options in their categories at Amazon and could be gone before you know it (like the pumpkin mini waffle maker on its own that's currently sold out). Shop the set at Amazon for $30, or get the skull-shaped iron individually below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dash Skull Mini Waffle Maker, $17.99; amazon.com

