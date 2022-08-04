Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$30 Shaved Ice Machine Is Their 'Most Used Countertop Kitchen Appliance'

The device that makes the perfect summer treat is on sale

By Melissa Epifano
Published on August 4, 2022 06:00 AM

Dash Shaved Ice Maker
Photo: Amazon

When a creamy ice cream cone doesn't sound like it'll hit the spot on hot summer days, something as refreshing as shaved ice certainly will. But you don't need to scope out a store once a craving kicks in. Amazon shoppers have found one gadget that's completely worth adding to your lineup of kitchen appliances, and it's discounted to $30 right now.

The Dash Shaved Ice Machine will help you recreate the rainbow desserts of your childhood dreams. You might be wondering if you really need another appliance. The answer, according to more than 2,800 five-star ratings, is yes.

At just 6.5 by 9 by 12.5 inches, the shaved ice maker takes up much less space than a blender. Plus, once it's assembled, the "perfect summer appliance" is tempting to use daily — if not five or six times a day, like some customers.

Dash Shaved Ice Maker
Amazon

Buy It! Dash Shaved Ice Maker and Slushie Machine, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Making a fresh batch of shave ice is almost too easy with the pint-sized machine: Just add a handful of ice cubes to the top compartment then turn the lid to power up the blades. In seconds, a pile of ice will appear in your bowl that can be flavored using syrups, juice, and more. As long as plain ice is used, an extensive cleaning routine isn't needed every time you break it out, either.

Although the snow cone machine is ideal for warmer seasons, the long list of treats that it can create might just have you use it year-round. "This product is amazing and probably our most used countertop kitchen appliance," explained one buyer. "The kids ask for a slushie daily. It's super easy to use and clean-up is a breeze."

It also includes a safety feature that prevents it from operating unless the lid is properly in place. As many shoppers found, kids ages 8 and up can easily work the shaved ice maker without needing their parents' help.

Satisfy your sweet tooth and save money by purchasing the Dash Shaved Ice Machine while it's on sale — it'll make creating tasty frozen treats at home easy!

