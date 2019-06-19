You Can Get Amazon’s Best-Selling Waffle Maker for Just $9 Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve been in the market for a waffle maker but haven’t yet made the plunge, now’s your chance: The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is on sale for as low as $9 right now.

The adorable, best-selling waffle maker is loved by Amazon shoppers — nearly 2,000 customers have left it perfect five-star reviews, raving about how efficient it is for its low price point. The compact appliance has a non-stick, four-inch surface, and comes in several bright colors that are sure to make a statement on your kitchen counter, including aqua, pink, and red. Weighing just over a pound, the waffle maker is so small, reviewers say it can actually fit into the palm of your hand — and have even left photographic evidence to prove it. While the appliance is certainly mini, most shoppers are enamored by it, and say they use it to make everything from sandwiches to tater tots.

RELATED: This Best-Selling Air Fryer Is Super Compact, Cute, and Only $36

“Don’t be fooled by the small size, this is a fully powered waffle iron that pumps out the perfect sized waffles at an astounding rate. It takes 1/4 cup of batter and turns out a waffle in roughly 2 minutes flat. If you make the batter the night before, you can have fresh waffles even on a weekday morning,” one reviewer wrote. “My kids are 8 and were a little scared of the heavy, full-size waffle iron this is replacing, but they are able to work this one all by themselves (with supervision, of course) meaning I can drink my coffee while they make breakfast!”

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker Machine, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Customers also say they love the size of the waffles because they’re efficient to make but can still easily feed their families. “Have you ever said, ‘Hey, my waffle is too big!’ Running out of butter or syrup? Looking to spice things up at brinner? Got too much free time on your hands? Now there is a solution: smaller waffles! Feeds a family of four in under two hours. It’s small, so it’s easy to clean, and uses less energy,” wrote another shopper. “Better yet, if you are tired of cooking breakfast for your family, this appliance clearly sends the message, ‘This is my waffle, and no, you can’t have a bite!’ Also, as noted in the product headline, you can make paninis with this — no more sad lunches for you.”

To make things even cuter, Dash also offers a heart-shaped version that’s on sale for just $12 right now. No matter what color you decide to get, this popular waffle maker is definitely a delicious steal.