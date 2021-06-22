This Wildly Popular Egg Cooker Is on Sale at Amazon for Just a Few More Hours
When it comes to lack of space in your kitchen, you shouldn't have to sacrifice countertop essentials. That's why we're here to introduce you to Dash, a brand that creates cute and compact kitchen appliances that are perfect for small spaces. Oh, and they're almost all on sale during Amazon Prime Day!
The company's kitchen gadgets are very affordable to begin with, so it's pretty exciting that you can get them for up to 40 percent off today. According to the brand, there are four times as many products marked down to some of their lowest prices ever, making this Dash's biggest sale to date.
Shop Dash Kitchen Appliances on Sale at Amazon:
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Dash SmartStore Deluxe Compact Electric Hand Mixer and Whisk, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Dash Turbo Popcorn Maker and Measuring Cup for Kernels, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Dash Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker, $79.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Dash Insulated Electric Kettle Cordless, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
From professionally poached eggs to perfectly cooked breakfast bites, Dash definitely has you covered in the morning meal department. Its wildly popular rapid egg cooker is by far the best deal from the brand today: The double-decker device that can cook 12 eggs any style in less than 10 minutes is 33 percent off. Plus, you can snag the equally popular Dash mini sous vide-style egg bite maker with over 5,100 five-star ratings for a few bucks off, too.
Bread making was one of last year's biggest quarantine pastimes, but if you didn't hop on the trend then, you're going to want to now. The brand's all-in-one stainless steel bread maker does all the work for you (i.e. combining ingredients, kneading the dough, letting bread rise, and baking it) - and it's currently $40 off. And if you have yet to get your hands on an air fryer, the Dash mini oven cooker is now $20 off.
Prime Day only comes around once a year to offer its members (or anyone signed up for a free 30-day trial) these incredible discounts. The global shopping event ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means you've got just a few more hours to get these Dash deals.
Keep scrolling to shop Dash appliances on sale before Amazon Prime Day 2021 is over!
