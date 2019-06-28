Over 40,000 Amazon Shoppers Bought These Egg Cookers Last Prime Day — Here's Why People Love It

Image zoom Amazon

We’re calling it now, you’re about to see the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, and its latest double-decker style, in kitchens everywhere.

Last year, Amazon shoppers purchased over 40,000 Dash Rapid Egg Cookers during Prime Day, making it one of Amazon’s most popular kitchen gadgets. The small countertop appliance cooks six hard-boiled eggs in less than 10 minutes, and comes with everything you need to make poached and scrambled eggs, as well as omelettes just as fast. And now, it even comes in an even bigger Deluxe size, which is perfect for larger families or households.

Both egg cookers feature a series of trays for hard-boiled, soft-boiled, and poached eggs, as well as omelettes that you can swap in and out. And since each device comes with a built-in timer and auto shutdown feature, you can walk away and let the device do all the work for you. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about overcooking your eggs again. No wonder the original has racked up more than 7,500 five-star reviews.

“If you are on the fence about getting one of these, get one. It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork,” one reviewer wrote. “Makes healthy eating a breeze in the morning!”

Buy It! Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $18.88; amazon.com

“How did I ever live without this thing?! It’s such a time saver and seriously cute to boot,” another reviewer chimed in. “Using the product couldn’t be easier [and] it does its job wonderfully! My eggs have all come out cooked just to my liking.”

Seriously though, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the best-seller and recently purchased over 28,000 of the ”Deluxe” egg cooker in less than a day. And we get it — what’s better than healthy, freshly cooked eggs — especially if you’re trying to lose weight or follow a keto, paleo, or Whole 30 diet? Owners call it a “morning routine game-changer,” their “new go-to appliance,” and “the best item I’ve ever bought.”

While the original is ideal for individuals or couples, the $30 Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker uses double-decker tiers to prep as many as 12 hard-boiled eggs at once, making it perfect for families. Owners can also use it to steam veggies, dumplings, seafood, and more. Just imagine how handy this will be for meal prepping or hosting your next brunch. Frittatas, egg salad, Eggs Benedict, and more of your favorite recipes will take much less time to prepare.

Buy It! Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If you’ve been wanting to overhaul your breakfast habits or incorporate more nutritious, home-cooked foods into your diet, this eggcellent under-$20 investment may be just the thing your kitchen needs.