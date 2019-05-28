This Best-Selling Air Fryer Is Super Compact, Cute, and Only $36

While air fryers have become increasingly popular over the last few years, you may still be wondering what all the hype is about. Just like the Instant Pot, an air fryer is supposed to make cooking just a little bit easier and healthier. No oil is involved, which means the calories and fat in your meal is reduced — plus cooking time can be a lot quicker than using the oven or stovetop (and a lot less messy). If you’ve been considering one but don’t want to sacrifice your counter space, this kitchen appliance brand has one for you: Meet the Dash Compact Air Fryer.

The slim air fryer is definitely pleasing to the eye compared to its bulkier counterparts. It comes in fun colors like aqua and red that will add a pop of brightness to your kitchen, but also comes in white, grey, or black options to blend in seamlessly with your existing decor. The Dash fryer has a 1.2-liter capacity, which is big enough to cook about a dozen chicken wings at a time. It uses rapid air circulation to help your meal cook, and you can make just about anything in it, from dinner to dessert. Its basket insert is non-stick and super easy to clean because it’s dishwasher safe. While the fryer is fairly new to the market, launching just about two years ago, it’s already become Amazon’s second best-selling air fryer next to the Cosori Air Fryer ($99.99; amazon.com) — but it’s less than half its price, at just $36.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Buy It! Dash Compact Air Fryer, $36.45; amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love how nifty the air fryer is, saying that it cooks fast and can make an endless list of meals.

RELATED: Over 1,800 Amazon Customers Swear by This Cold Brew Coffee Maker — And It’s Only $25

“This thing works fast. It will cook a potato faster than an oven. It will crisp sliced potatoes faster than an oven. It has cooked eggs in its shell. I’ve toasted my bagels in it. It roasts my bell peppers to perfection within 10 minutes,” one customer wrote. “It has so much potential and still trying out different recipes. No need to wash pans. Easy to clean. I cannot complain. Best purchase ever.”

“Extremely useful product. I cut up some potatoes to try making homemade French fries. The timer worked as [promised and] the temperature was easy to set. These were the crispiest fries I have ever had, and to mention they were made with no grease!” another reviewer wrote. “I used it to make breakfast [too]: taco omelet with spinach, potatoes, tomatoes, and a dash of cheese. The cleanup and reuse is easy and I have to say my family and kids love it. I would highly recommend buying this item as a healthy alternative to frying. The color is also cool, too: my mother in law came in and immediately said what the heck is that! Great conversational piece.”

If you’ve been looking for a quick and healthy solution to making those late night dinners, the Dash Compact Air Fryer might just be the perfect appliance to add to your kitchen.