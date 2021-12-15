This Adorable Christmas Tree Waffle Maker Is on Sale for Just $10 and Can Arrive by Christmas Eve
Since Christmas dinner usually gets all of the attention, it can be easy to forget about the earlier meals in the day. If you fall into the category of "I have nothing planned for holiday brunch this year," not to worry: With a quick $10 purchase from Target, you can make a festive breakfast for the entire family in just minutes.
The Dash Christmas Tree Mini Waffle Maker is a double-sided waffle maker with a nonstick coating that distributes heat evenly to guarantee that you get only the fluffiest little waffles — and that you really nail the holiday theme. Dash's popular kit even comes with a recipe guide, so you can really get creative with your breakfast.
It's so simple to use, too: All you have to do is plug in the 4-inch waffle maker, add your favorite batter, then plate your waffles alongside some maple syrup, fresh fruit, and colorful sprinkles. It could even be a fun activity for the kids to decorate their own waffles after opening presents!
Target shoppers are raving about this holiday find, which happens to be on sale right now and is ready to ship before Christmas. Many rated the waffle maker five stars and confirmed it was so easy to operate.
"It works great. It is super easy to make cute Christmas waffles," one customer wrote in a review. "My kids thought it was the greatest thing, and it was super cheap. I definitely recommend it."
Another shopper said the waffle maker is perfect for picky eaters and festive for the holidays. "The fun shapes are great to help set the mood," they said.
Check one more thing off of your to-do list this holiday season by ordering this super affordable mini waffle maker from Target. We can't say for sure, but if we had to guess, it'd be Santa-approved.
