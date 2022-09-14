Score a Set of Dash's Popular Mini Pumpkin and Skull Waffle Makers for Just $15 Right Now at Amazon

The season of pumpkin spice everything is (basically) here, and that certainly includes tasty pumpkin-themed breakfasts like pancakes and waffles. And now, you can really get into the fall spirit with Dash's popular Black and Orange Waffle Maker Set, which is on sale for just $15 right now.

Normally retailing for $30 apiece, you can get two spooky-themed skull and pumpkin waffle makers for just $15 at Amazon right now — but you'll want to act fast because there's no telling how long the deal will last.

These devices are simple to use, creating fresh waffles in just minutes. Made with a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface, just add your batter of choice to the skillet and close the lid. Open it up in four to six minutes, and you'll have the "best waffles ever," according to shoppers.

"This little machine is so easy to use and super fast," a reviewer shared. Plus, cleanup is a breeze. To clean, allow the waffle maker to cool and then just wipe it down with a paper towel soaked in warm water.

It's completely unsurprising that this waffle maker set has hundreds of five-star ratings since you can cook more than just waffles in them. Whether you're craving breakfast foods like hash browns, cinnamon rolls, and pancakes, or lunch and dinner items like quesadillas, grilled cheese, and pizza, these affordable 6-inch hot plates deliver.

And even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy munching on pumpkin- or skull-shaped foods thanks to Dash's fun designs. Multiple shoppers call the festive waffle makers a "must-have" item for the fall.

"My picky eater eats five waffles at a time," one five-star reviewer said.

No matter what kind of menu you're drafting up this spooky season, the Dash Black and Orange Waffle Maker Set is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser. Get it while it's on sale for 49 percent off.

And while you're at it, go ahead and stock up on other seasonal sets that are discounted ahead of the holidays, like the Red and Metallic Blue Waffle Maker, which makes cute gingerbread man- or snowflake-designed food, marked down to $25. If you've had your eye on the classic waffle maker, both the Aqua Mini Waffle Maker and Black Mini Waffle Maker are also marked down to just $19 right now, too.

Shop more on-sale dash waffle makers below.

