Dark Chocolate Oreos Are a New Permanent Flavor Hitting Shelves Soon

Oreo‘s newest flavor isn’t as crazy as their usual offerings—and even more surprising, it’s here to stay.

The beloved cookie company announced on Wednesday that Dark Chocolate Oreos will become a permanent flavor hitting shelves next year. The brand decided to announce the news timed to the upcoming winter solstice, the day with the shortest period of daylight (so the darkest day of the year), on Dec. 21 even though the cookies won’t hit stands until Jan. 2.

The new treats come with a dark chocolate creme—”made with real cocoa” as touted on the packaging—sandwiched between their classic chocolate wafers.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the Oreos and were thrilled with the results. The cookies are fudgy but not overly chocolatey and have just the right amount of filling. They’re very similar to the chocolate Oreos, which already exist, just with a slightly more bitter taste as to be expected from a dark chocolate. While some may call it basic, we feel that the new addition has staying power.

The new year is shaping up to be filled with exciting news from Oreo. The company is also set to release their biggest cookie to date with the “Most Stuf” Oreos in early 2019. A product shot leaked in October appeared to show a cookie with nearly triple the amount of creme in a regular Oreo.