Daphne Oz Shares Heartfelt Post Celebrating 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Where Did the Decade Go?'

Daphe Oz and husband John Jovanovic, who now have four kids together, wed in Manhattan on August 26, 2010

Daphne Oz is celebrating a decade of marriage with John Jovanovic!

On Wednesday, The Masterchef Junior judge, 34, shared a heartfelt post commemorating the marriage milestone with throwback photos from their wedding day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I still have to put together our wedding album and I doubt I fit in my dress anymore (I’m obviously going to try it on anyway haha)," she joked in the caption. "We still make out like this every day and I hope we always will!💋 Lots more anniversary celebration posts coming your way this week because I am fully in shock — where did the DECADE go?? You know what they say about having fun..."

Since saying "I do" in 2010, Oz and Jovanovic have expanded to a family of six with four beautiful children: Philomena Bijou, 6, Jovan Jr., 4, Domenica Celine, 2, and Giovanna "Gigi" Ines, who turned 1 on Aug. 14.

While Oz admits her family feels “totally complete,” she’s not ruling out more children just yet. “I love our big family! And it feels totally complete,” she told PEOPLE exclusively in January. “But you never know.”

In the year since giving birth to her youngest daughter, the TV host celebrating a huge weight loss milestone as well. She lost “nearly 50 lbs.” in nine months after she gave birth.

“I still have a way to go, but my aim [is to] feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide,” she said.

Oz, who is an ambassador for WW, said that she’s been able to stick to the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.