Baseball stars Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson are two of Papa Johns' first "Pre-Season Pizza Pros"

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Joc Pederson have found temporary new jobs amid the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout.

The two players from the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves team took in a shift at a Papa Johns in Marietta, Georgia on Friday, making pizzas and folding boxes for hungry customers as two of the chain's first "Pre-Season Pizza Pros."

Papa Johns had sent out the call for players willing to take on the position just on Tuesday, tweeting out a video about the gig. "Are you a pro ball player with too much free time during a prolonged off season?" they asked in the clip. "If your team isn't doing much lately, why not join ours?"

Both later shared their own video applications, Pederson showing off his speed delivering pizzas and Swanson doing his research by working his way through some Papa Johns pies. "I guess if I'm not going to be at home plate, might as well fill up my home plate," Swanson teased.

Atlanta Braves Players Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson Get Jobs at Papa Johns amid MLB Lockout Credit: Courtesy Papa Johns

Those hired into the Pre-Season Pizza Pro job, according to the brand, would reap the same benefits all company employees get, like flexible hours, healthcare options, training programs, dental and vision plans, paid vacation, disability and life insurance, 401(K) program and stock options, access to their "Dough and Degrees' tuition program, and more.

"We want pizza lover players who think everything's better with pepperoni, who aren't afraid to bring their own personal flavor to the table, [and] who celebrate every win with a pizza party," Papa Johns said in their clip. "We'll put your talents to use catching order, taking a swing at pizza making, and delivering the goods like you always have. You'll even get a new uniform. So join our team roster and apply today."

"Get out of the dugout and into some dough when you sign-up for an exciting new position at Papa Johns (more exciting than right field, at least)," they added.

It's been 27 years since Major League Baseball has entered a player lockout. This is the first work stoppage in the league since the 1994-95 players' strike and the first MLB lockout since 1990.

The lockout began back in December after the MLB and the MLB Players Association's previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

"Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired," said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement at the time.

"It is not required by law or for any other reason," the association said in its own statement. "It was the owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole."

The MLB Players Association called the shutdown "a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing."

Opening Day was scheduled for March 31, but MLB ownership announced on Tuesday that they'll begin canceling regular season games due to the lockout.