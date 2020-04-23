Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The actor shares a popular menu item served at his L.A. fast-casual restaurants and featured in his new Trejo’s Tacos cookbook: “Our version isn’t fancy, but it’s a satisfying throwback meal”

Danny Trejo’s One-Skillet Chicken Fajitas

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 poblano chiles, halved, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 red bell pepper, halved, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 yellow bell pepper, halved, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 large white onion, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

3 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

8 (8-in.) flour tortillas, warmed

1 limed, quartered

Roasted tomato salsa or tomatillo salsa

1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add garlic, chiles, bell peppers and onion. Season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are soft and lightly charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a plate; set aside. Do not wipe skillet clean.

2. Season chicken evenly with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over high. Add chicken, and cook until browned and a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portions registers 165°, about 12 minutes per side for breasts and about 8 minutes per side for thighs. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; let rest 5 minutes. Cut chicken crosswise into thin strips. Do not wipe skillet clean.

3. Return vegetable mixture to skillet, and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; add chicken strips and toss to combine. Serve with warm tortillas, lime wedges and salsa.

Quick tip! If you don’t have bell peppers on hand, swap in other quick cooking vegetables like asparagus, cauliflower, mushrooms, summer squash or zucchini.

Serves: 4

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes