Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'

Danny Trejo is turning up the heat on breakfast.

His waffles with chile-mezcal maple syrup taste "like a classic diner waffle but heartier, thanks to the cornmeal and ancho chile, which punches up the heat in the sweet syrup," says the actor, who features this recipe in his new cookbook Trejo's Cantina.

Similar to his first title, Trejo's latest cookbook is inspired by his fast-casual Mexican restaurants Trejo's Tacos in Los Angeles. But the newest iteration focuses less on tacos and more on other Mexican dishes and drinks, like this "great weekend breakfast."

"The fruit makes it feel a little healthy and the whipped cream makes it feel like a party," he says says.

The recipe is versatile too. "If you feel like having waffles for dinner, make a savory version," suggests Trejo. "Top the waffles with a fried egg, sliced avocado and crumbled bacon, and sprinkle with Tajín."

Victor Protasio

Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup cornmeal

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

1¼ cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

¼ cup salted butter, melted, divided

1 cup pure maple syrup

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) mezcal (optional)

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

¼ tsp. ancho chile powder

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

10 strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 bananas, cut into ½-in.-thick slices

Whipped cream, for serving

1. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, eggs and 2 tablespoons of the melted butter. Pour buttermilk mixture into flour mixture, and whisk until smooth. Let mixture stand for 10 minutes.

2. Stir together maple syrup, mezcal and remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until coming to a boil to cook out alcohol. Reduce to medium low; stir in smoked paprika, ancho powder and cayenne to combine. Remove syrup from heat.

3. Preheat oven to 250°. Preheat waffle iron to medium high. Cook waffles in batches according to the manufacturer's instructions. Transfer cooked waffles to a baking sheet, and keep warm in the oven while cooking remaining waffles. Serve immediately drizzled with mezcal syrup and topped with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes