Danny Seo's Edible Maple & Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
"Eating raw cookie dough is a safety no-no, but with this plant-based recipe it's absolutely fine and absolutely delicious!" says the author of the new Naturally, Delicious Desserts cookbook. "Stir into vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat."
2 cups (about 7 oz.) almond flour
1 cup (about 3 1/8 oz.) oat flour
1/4 tsp. sea salt
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/4 cup almond butter
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup miniature dark chocolate chips
1. Sift almond flour, oat flour and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together maple syrup, almond butter and vanilla in a separate small bowl.
2. Stir maple syrup mixture into flour mixture until evenly combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Cover and chill dough until ingredients are hydrated, about 1 hour.
Serves: 8
Active time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes