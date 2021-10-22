Danny Seo's Brûléed Pumpkin Macaroni & Cheese

"The addition of pumpkin adds a sweet and familiar note and goes really well with the saltiness of the cheese," says lifestyle expert Danny Seo. "The end result tastes deliciously homemade but with very little effort. You can't screw it up!"

The author of the new Naturally, Delicious Dinners cookbook says that he loves the ingredients in this recipe because, "one of my pet peeves are recipes that call for a can of something - in this case, pumpkin - where you just use a little bit of the ingredient and are stuck with leftovers. Food waste drives me nuts so I wanted a recipe that used a whole can."