Daniele Uditi's Pepperoni & Spinach Calzones

The chef at the Pizzana restaurants in Los Angeles offers a delicious way to add more veggies to dinner

By People Staff
July 24, 2019 12:01 AM
Daniele Uditi’s Pepperoni & Spinach Calzones

1 lb. fresh prepared pizza dough, cut into quarters
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 (5-oz.) pkg. baby spinach
½ cup jarred pizza or marinara sauce
2 oz. low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)
¼ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
16 pepperoni slices

1. Position oven rack in center of oven; place a pizza stone or unrimmed baking sheet on rack. Preheat oven to 500°. Roll each dough quarter into a ball, and let sit at room temperature 10 minutes.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium high. Add 2 teaspoons of the oil to skillet. Add spinach, and cook, tossing with tongs constantly, until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

3. Stretch each dough ball into a 6- to 7-inch-diameter circle. Place dough circles on a sheet of parchment paper, and spread 2 tablespoons pizza sauce on each, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle each with 2 tablespoons mozzarella, 1 tablespoon Parmigiano-Reggiano and ¼ cup spinach; top each with 4 pepperoni slices. Fold dough circles in half over toppings, and brush with remaining 4 teaspoons olive oil. Pinch edges together.

4. Slide calzones and parchment onto hot pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and firm, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

