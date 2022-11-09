Daniel Craig Shows Off His Dancing Skills in New Belvedere Vodka Advert Directed by Taika Waititi

Daniel Craig is taking on a new role.

On Wednesday, Belvedere Vodka unveiled its latest campaign with the 007 actor as its leading star.

The vodka brand released a commercial that showcases Craig's fancy footwork in a very cinematic campaign directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.

In the commercial, Craig, 54, goes from a crowd of adoring fans on Paris's iconic Pont Neuf bridge and into the doors of the luxurious Cheval Blanc Paris hotel. He energetically dances in the hotel's lobby and rooftop, never skipping a beat.

Belvedere Vodka

After he goes into his suite, he finds bottles of Belvedere Vodka waiting for him. Craig takes a sip of the drink and continues dancing before Waititi, also playing the role of a director in the commercial, yells cut.

"Let's go again, just be yourself," Waititi tells him.

Craig then smiles at the camera before taking another sip of Belvedere Vodka as the commercial comes to an end.

Belvedere Vodka

The actor's moves are thanks to choreographer JaQuel Knight and the soundtrack is provided by Waititi's real-life love Rita Ora and rapper Giggs.

Throughout the two-minute commercial, Craig is seen in a variety of stylish looks. One of the looks is a white Tuxedo jacket similar to the costume he wears as the character of James Bond.

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Craig Receives His Royal Honor from Princess Anne: 'We've Been Expecting You'

The release of the campaign comes after Craig received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

"I never thought I'd say this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood," he joked during the ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added, "If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much."