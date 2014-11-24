Image zoom

When Danica McKellar chose her wedding cake, she wanted it to fit in with her beachy-bridal vibe — and please all of her 25 guests.



“The cake had three layers,” McKellar — who married Scott Svesloky on Saturday in Kauai, Hawaii — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The big bottom layer was vanilla with pineapple filling, the middle layer was chocolate with coconut cream filling, and the top was red velvet cake with cream cheese filling.”

“We wanted something for everyone, and the pineapple and coconut kept it faithful to our luau-themed reception,” she says.

Made by Grand Hyatt Kauai Pastry Chef Orly Yadao, the buttercream-frosted wedding cake was designed to include a draped ribbon fondant, white roses and blue hydrangeas and was beautifully presented on a silver cake stand.

“It was a classic, simple yet elegant design,” says Grand Hyatt Kauai’s wedding manager Amy Christiansen, who worked with McKellar.

To select her wedding confection, The Wonder Years star chose the style from the chef’s cake book, which featured 25 options. And although the bride and groom didn’t do a cake tasting prior to the wedding, Christiansen tells PEOPLE they were “delighted with the result. Danica was a lovely bride to work with.”

As for McKellar’s own thoughts on the cake: “It was amazing.”

—Michelle Ward, reporting by Mary Green

