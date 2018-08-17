“These layered treats are perfect for a hot summer day,” says the founder of Jars by Dani, who ships her desserts nationwide.

Dani Beckerman’s Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Jars

¾ cup heavy cream

½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

1 (5.3-oz.) pkg. all-butter shortbread cookies, coarsely crushed

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 pt. strawberry ice cream

1 pt. vanilla ice cream

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

6 (8-oz.) wide-mouth glass jars

1. In a medium bowl, beat cream, vanilla and 1 tablespoon sugar at high speed with an electric mixer until medium-stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Stir together crushed cookies, melted butter and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar in a small bowl.

3. Spoon 2 tablespoons cookie mixture into each jar. Top with a small scoop of strawberry ice cream, followed by a small scoop of vanilla ice cream. Dollop with 2 tablespoons whipped cream; top with about 1 tablespoon strawberries. Repeat layers, beginning with cookie mixture and ending with strawberries.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes