Dan Levy Channeled His FOMO Into His New Tostitos Ad: 'It's Very Real'

"It's been a lovely, cathartic experience," Dan Levy tells PEOPLE of co-writing and starring in the latest Tostitos ad, which is inspired by his fear of missing out (FOMO)

Dan Levy is a foodie with FOMO.

The Schitt's Creek star, 38, spoke to PEOPLE on set of his latest Tostitos commercial, which he co-wrote and starred in, after appearing in another spot for the brand last year with pal Kate McKinnon.

"It's rooted in a fear of missing out (FOMO), which ultimately is at my core. All I think about," Levy says of the ad released on Thursday. "So we're playing on my insecurities in a very major way, which is good, performance-wise, because it's very real."

He notes that FOMO has been a big part of his social life in recent years, after creating and starring in the beloved Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, which earned him a Golden Globe last year for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy after wrapping their six-season run in 2020.

"I think when you work a lot, you are constantly missing out on things that your friends are doing," says Levy. "And I feel like it's a good thing, obviously, because it means you're employed."

"But it also means that you're living vicariously through Instagram posts and conversations with people about wonderfully fun things that they've been doing. So, we're really honing in on that pressure point for me. And it's been a lovely, cathartic experience," he adds.

Levy says that he's "in constant contact" with his Schitt's Creek costars as the show's fandom continues to push for a reunion movie.

"My hope is that one day we can all get together," he says. "I think it just comes down to making sure that it's the right story to tell. I think we're also proud of the work we did on Schitt's. And when you end on such a high, it really forces you to think very carefully about what the next step is."