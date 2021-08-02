Dan Levy and Paul Rudd broke the internet after the two were photographed at dinner together in London

Dan Levy and Paul Rudd Are Seen Having Indian Food Together and Fans Can't Get Enough

Dan Levy and Paul Rudd stepped out for a bite to eat together and fans are going crazy.

On Saturday, Levy, 37, and Rudd, 52, had dinner together at the Darjeeling Express in London and posed for a photo alongside the restaurant's owner, chef Asma Khan, as they enjoyed her Indian cuisine. Another photo on Khan's Instagram shows the Schitt's Creek star posing in a close-up selfie as he holds up a peace sign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When Paul Rudd returns for dinner to the restaurant and this time brings the lovely @instadanjlevy with him! ♥️❤️" Khan captioned the photo, referencing the actor's first visit a few weeks ago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Ant-Man star first visited the restaurant on July 17 with his family and took a few snaps with guests and employees.

"When we saw the name Paul Rudd in the booking site- we did not think it was THE Paul Rudd who had purchased 6 tickets to our Saturday Calcutta to Darjeeling lunch supperclub. It was!" recalled Khan, who appeared on season 6 of Netflix's Chef's Table.

She continued, "He was so wonderful- he was kind and generous in his comments about the food and my @chefstablenetflix documentary. He kindly agreed to take pictures with guests and my team before he left. I was so impressed by his kids who were really down to earth and sweet and hope they will cook from my cookbook when they get home!"

Shortly after the visit from Rudd and Levy, the photo of the pair's dinner meet-up went viral, with many fans excited about the unexpected friendship between the two actors.

"Finding out that Paul Rudd and Dan Levy are friends made my long weekend," one person said on Twitter.

"I want a 7-part miniseries about Paul Rudd and Dan Levy going out for dinner," one Twitter user wrote. Another person said, "Paul Rudd and Dan Levy having dinner together at an Indian restaurant is what I didn't know my heart needed."

Mindy Kaling even joined in and joked about the photo on Twitter, saying, "I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow."

As the photo continued to trend, other fans also wondered why the two were out together.