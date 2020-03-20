This 3-Ingredient Creamy Coffee Drink Is Going Viral Amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

Image zoom 뚤기ddulgi/Youtube

As people are social distancing and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, some people are coming up with creative ways to make even the most mundane tasks, like making their morning coffee, a little bit more exciting and enjoyable.

As Vice first reported, videos of Dalgona—a frothy, creamy coffee drink—have been going viral and are inspiring people to make it at home.

Originating in South Korea, Dalgona coffee is made from just three ingredients — instant coffee, sugar, and water. Combine equal parts of each ingredient in a bowl, then using a hand mixer, mix until you get a caramel-colored frothy mixture. If you don’t have a hand mixer, it can be whipped by hand, just know the process takes a little bit longer. Once it’s ready, pour on top of your milk of choice with the cream, and voila — you have an exciting new coffee drink, and you’re one step closer to becoming a master barista.

Video tutorials have been popping up across YouTube and TikTok. Youtuber ddulgi’s Dalgona coffee video has almost three million views. Ddulgi’s video is filmed in the ever-popular ASMR style — the sounds of light crunching coffee and the clinks from a spoon are actually very soothing, especially in times like this when anxiety levels are through the roof.

Image zoom Nino's Home/Youtube

Since social distancing efforts have started, more and more people have been uploading cooking tutorial videos to instruct beginner home cooks. Antoni Porowski started a new IGTV series called “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons from Quarantine” where he has taught viewers how to make meals like the Keep Calm-lette and Sequestered Salmon Squash