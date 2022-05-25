Dale Talde's Cheeseburger with Bacon & Worcestershire Onions
The chef and host of Tastemade's All Up in My Grill makes a cookout staple that's a "complete savor bomb. It's simple, but nothing beats a classic cheeseburger—nothing"
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
"Growing up in Chicago with Filipino parents, I had such a strong love for American food, especially burgers," says chef Dale Talde. "I would eat them every chance I could get when I was not eating Adobo."
His version is a "complete savor bomb. It's simple, but nothing beats a classic cheeseburger—nothing," adds the host of Tastemade's All Up in My Grill.