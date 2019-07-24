Dale Talde's Orange Beef & Broccoli with Rice

The Top Chef star and owner of Goosefeather in Tarrytown, N.Y. adds a flavorful spin to the Chinese take-out classic

By People Staff
July 24, 2019 12:01 AM
Victor Protasio

¼ cup orange juice
¼ cup soy sauce
2 Tbsp. orange marmalade
2 Tbsp. white vinegar
2 Tbsp. ketchup
2 Tbsp. water
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
12 oz. flank steak, cut into ¼-in. slices
1 medium-size red onion, cut into ¼-in. slices
2 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tsp.)
1 medium-size red bell pepper, cut into ¼-in. slices
1 head broccoli, cut into 1-in. florets
Hot cooked rice

1. Stir orange juice, soy sauce, marmalade, vinegar, ketchup, water, butter and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium. Add beef to hot oil; cook until well-browned on 1 side, about 2 minutes. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper and broccoli. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, about 2 minutes. Add orange sauce; increase heat to medium high, and bring to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are tender and sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

Serves: 4
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Quick Tip! To revive leftovers for lunch the next day, heat them in a skillet with a little vegetable oil and a splash of soy sauce. Avoid using the microwave—it’ll make the vegetables soggy

