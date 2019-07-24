Image zoom Victor Protasio

The Top Chef star and owner of Goosefeather in Tarrytown, N.Y. adds a flavorful spin to the Chinese take-out classic

Dale Talde’s Orange Beef & Broccoli with Rice

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. orange marmalade

2 Tbsp. white vinegar

2 Tbsp. ketchup

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

12 oz. flank steak, cut into ¼-in. slices

1 medium-size red onion, cut into ¼-in. slices

2 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tsp.)

1 medium-size red bell pepper, cut into ¼-in. slices

1 head broccoli, cut into 1-in. florets

Hot cooked rice

1. Stir orange juice, soy sauce, marmalade, vinegar, ketchup, water, butter and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium. Add beef to hot oil; cook until well-browned on 1 side, about 2 minutes. Add onion, garlic, bell pepper and broccoli. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables soften, about 2 minutes. Add orange sauce; increase heat to medium high, and bring to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are tender and sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Quick Tip! To revive leftovers for lunch the next day, heat them in a skillet with a little vegetable oil and a splash of soy sauce. Avoid using the microwave—it’ll make the vegetables soggy