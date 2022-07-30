Dale Talde's Cheeseburger with Bacon & Worcestershire Onions
The chef and host of Tastemade’s All Up in My Grill makes a cookout staple that's a "complete savor bomb. It’s simple, but nothing beats a classic cheeseburger—nothing"
Advertisement
Credit: Jen Causey
"Growing up in Chicago with Filipino parents, I had such a strong love for American food, especially burgers," says chef Dale Talde. "I would eat them every chance I could get when I was not eating Adobo."
His version is a "complete savor bomb. It's simple, but nothing beats a classic cheeseburger—nothing," adds the host of Tastemade's All Up in My Grill.
Following
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 1 large white onion, sliced into thick rounds
- 3 tablespoons oil, plus more for grates
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
- 6 (8-oz.) beef burger patties
- 6 American cheese slices
- 6 brioche hamburger rolls, split
- 12 cooked crispy bacon strips, cut in half
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Preheat grill to medium high or high. Lightly brush onion slices with oil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and ⅛ teaspoon of the pepper. Place onion rounds on hot oiled grates; grill to lightly char and form grill marks, about 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat, and place in a medium bowl. Add Worcestershire sauce and thyme; toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap; let marinate 10 minutes.
- Step 2Sprinkle burger patties with remaining salt and pepper. Cook burgers on hot oiled grates until desired degree of doneness (5 to 6 minutes per side for medium-rare). During the last minute of cooking, place a cheese slice on top of each burger to melt. Remove, and let rest for a few minutes. While burgers are resting, toast buns until warmed through and grill marks appear, about 1 minute.
- Step 3Place burgers with cheese on bottom buns; top with bacon and marinated onions. Spread mayonnaise on inside of top buns; place top buns on burgers and serve.