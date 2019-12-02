Image zoom Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen proves once again that ice cream a more-than-acceptable winter treat with their festive new Blizzard.

The fast food chain recently unveiled the Blizzard of the month for December: Peppermint Hot Cocoa. The frozen take on a classic cup of hot chocolate features rich cocoa fudge, chocolate chunks and candy cane pieces blended with DQ’s signature soft serve and topped with a whipped cream.

This is the second year in a row that the December Blizzard has been peppermint flavored, following the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard in 2018. The treat was packed with peppermint candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks that were swirled with DQ’s vanilla soft serve.

The NEW Peppermint Hot Cocoa BLIZZARD of the Month is here! Don’t your tastebuds want to join in the cheer? #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/RYDlGKZ6LV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) November 26, 2019

The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is available nationwide now through the end of December, so if it speaks to you, get to your local Dairy Queen before the end of the month. If by chance you miss this frozen hot chocolate masterpiece, DQ has another seasonal treat that will be around for a little while longer.

The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is a new addition to Dairy Queen’s holiday line up. It features snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces that are blended with creamy vanilla soft serve and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

DQ isn’t the only chain that introduced a Snickerdoodle ice cream dessert to their roster this year. McDonald’s also released a Snickerdoodle McFlurry —the first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years—for the holiday season.

The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is available nationwide at participating locations now through the end of the holiday season.