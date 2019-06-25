Dairy Queen Launches New Galaxy-Inspired Oreo Blizzard with 'Sparkly Cosmic Swirls'

Image zoom Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is gearing up for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a gravity-defying treat.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced the new Zero Gravity Blizzard to commemorate the historic occasion, which takes place in July, though the Blizzard is available in stores now.

The Blizzard is “made with Oreo cookie pieces, sparkly cosmic swirls and sweet cotton candy topping blended with our world-famous soft serve (ice cream) and topped with colorful galaxy sprinkles,” according to a recent press release.

“Consumers have had an unwavering fascination with outer space since America’s landmark achievement nearly half a century ago,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation. “Fans can feed their imaginations and taste buds alike with the Zero Gravity Blizzard Treat – sending their red spoon spaceships into a deliciously iridescent soft serve galaxy.”

Image zoom Dairy Queen

July 20, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the United States’ moon landing in 1969, when NASA’s Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first humans to ever set foot on the lunar surface.

Oreo and Dairy Queen’s official Twitter accounts had a little fun over the zero gravity concept following the new Blizzard’s announcement.

Zero Gravity? Doǝs ʇɥɐʇ ɯǝɐu ʍǝ ɔɐu ǝɐʇ ᴉʇ ndsᴉpǝ poʍu¿ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 24, 2019

Like all of their Blizzards, the new addition will indeed remain in place when turned upside down, and will be served upside down—or else customers will receive the next one free.

This is hardly the first ice cream stunt of its kind, with DQ having celebrated the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son with “Royal Baby Blizzards” in May, as well as an Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard during this past holiday season.