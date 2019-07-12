Dairy Queen Worker Reportedly Fired After Confusing 'Moana' for 'Marijuana' on a Birthday Cake

Image zoom Getty; Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Some words just sound super similar.

Cassandra Walker, an employee at a Dairy Queen in Milledgeville, Georgia knows this all too well, as USA Today has reported that she claims she was fired for creating a marijuana-themed cake after her manager misheard a mother who requested a Moana-themed cake for her daughter’s birthday.

The photo of the jolly green cake began going viral on social media on July 2nd, when Kensli Taylor Davis, a 25-year-old woman, posted a photo of her birthday cake to Facebook, captioning it: “I haven’t had a chance to tell y’all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake. So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 That ice cream cake was still good though 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

The classic Dairy Queen ice cream cake was iced with white and green frosting and printed with a marijuana leaf and a My Little Pony-style horse that looked to be under the influence—complete with bloodshot eyes and a puff of smoke escaping its lips. It was not the Disney heroine design the Davises were expecting.

The internet had quite a laugh at the mix-up, and the post was shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook. “I think they thought that she said ‘marijuana’ because we are from south Georgia and kind of have an accent.” Davis told WMAZ-TV, a news station in Georgia, when asked where she thought the confusion arose.

But unfortunately, not everyone got a chuckle out of the mistake. Walker, the employee who made the cake, told USA Today that she got fired from her job because of the mix-up on Monday, which also happened to be her birthday.

“It’s not funny to me,” Walker said in a phone interview. “This is back-to-school time. I have two little girls here. I have a car that needs fixing.” Walker says that one of the Dairy Queen store owners fired her, even though her manager had overseen the entire process and hadn’t raised any cause for alarm.

“The manager stood behind me while I pulled the images off the internet,” Walker said. “She walked by as I decorated the cake. As I boxed the cake up, she was the one who walked it up to the front.”

USA Today reports that she was later offered her job back by a different manager, but declined.

The owner in question released a statement to USA Today, which read: “This was a simple misunderstanding from the beginning. Our cake decorator designed a cake based on what she thought she heard the customer order. When the customer picked it up and said it was not what she ordered, we immediately apologized for the error and offered to redesign it the way she originally intended. The customer said it was fine, paid for the cake and left.”

According to the newspaper, the statement did not mention whether or not Walker had in fact been dismissed from the workplace.