Dairy Queen Has an Unofficial Secret Menu 'Butterbeer Blizzard' That Harry Potter Fans Will Love

For Harry Potter fans who can't make it to Three Broomsticks, Dairy Queen has an easy solution for a Butterbeer-loving muggle.

TikTok user and DQ employee @thedairyqueenking recently shared a simple recipe for a secret menu item: "Butterbeer Blizzard."

The Potter-themed sweet is not on the restaurant's official menu, so customers need to place the order as a customized Blizzard. As the video explains, simply order a Blizzard with vanilla syrup, butterscotch syrup, Butterfinger pieces and a hefty topping of whipped cream for a magically-flavored dessert.

In the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling and the subsequent movie franchise, Butterbeer is a butterscotch-flavored drink that is served either hot or cold, and enjoyed by witches and wizards. Throughout the series, Harry, Ron and Hermoine sipped the drink at Hogsmeade pubs.

Despite the name, Butterbeer is a non-alcoholic treat, so it can be enjoyed by Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Unfortunately, not all Dairy Queens locations carry butterscotch syrup, but users in the TikTok's comment section speculate that caramel syrup would be a good alternative.

