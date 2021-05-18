Dairy Queen Releases Their Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 6 Seasonal Treats

Winter may be over, but blizzard season is in full swing.

Dairy Queen has launched their summer menu, and this season they are delivering not one, not two... but six returning favorites of blizzard flavors.

The chain, which is known for their year-round blizzard treats and limited-edition Blizzard of the Month flavors, has covered all of their bases — from fruity to chocolatey.

First on the list, the Brownie Batter blizzard is a chocolate-lover's dream, made with Dairy Queen soft serve, brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces.

For those who love the combo of chocolate and mint, the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard is back, featuring actual thin mint pieces blended with vanilla soft serve.

dairy queen Credit: Dairy Queen

Cotton Candy (made with cotton-candy-flavored sprinkles) and Frosted Animal Cookie (featuring actual animal cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting) are two pink blizzard treats sure to please the entire family.

Raspberry Fudge Bliss boasts real raspberries mixed with fudge pieces and chocolate chunks, while the Drumstick with Peanuts blizzard blends chocolate-covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces with chopped peanuts and soft serve.

If you're in the mood to try all six flavors on Dairy Queen's summer menu, the fast food eatery has also launched their first-ever Sweetest Season Pass, awarding 20 people with $5,000 each worth of blizzards and other menu items all summer long.

dairy queen Credit: Dairy Queen

The contest opens May 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST and runs through May 24 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To enter on Twitter, fans must retweet the announcement post with their favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor and use the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes. Fans can also enter on Facebook by commenting on the announcement post with their favorite item from the summer menu using the same hashtags.

If you prefer to get your blended desserts from Starbucks, their summer menu is also stacked with treats. The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, which launched last week, is made up of strawberry puree, whipped cream and funnel cake-flavored frappuccino. But the star of the new item is its topping — actual pieces of crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake.