Dairy Queen Is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents to Celebrate Their New Summer Menu

DQ has a new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard, Oreo brookie blizzard and more

Published on March 27, 2023
Dairy Queen Drops Their Summer Blizzard Menu Including Two New Flavors and the Return of a S'mores Treat
Photo: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is already looking ahead to summer.

On Monday, the ice cream chain announced a slew of new and returning Blizzard favorites in honor of the upcoming sunny season.

The lineup of flavors, which are now available for a limited time, starts with the new peanut butter puppy chow blizzard. The frozen treat is made of vanilla soft serve and blended with puppy chow bites (cereal mixture), peanut butter and chocolate chunks.

Also making its DQ debut is the Oreo brookie blizzard. The ultra-chocolatey dessert is made with vanilla soft serve and mixed with Oreos and brownie-cookie pieces.

Dairy Queen Drops Their Summer Blizzard Menu Including Two New Flavors and the Return of a S’mores Treat
Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen brought back one especially popular blizzard reminiscent of a childhood favorite — the s'mores blizzard — which consists of soft serve dotted with marshmallow-filled chocolate pieces and graham crackers.

To round out the list of summer mainstays are the cotton candy blizzard, which is made with cotton candy sprinkles and soft serve, and the choco-dipped strawberry blizzard blended with soft serve and strawberry and chocolate chunks.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen

In addition to the summer lineup, DQ is releasing a sweet new deal. According to a release, in honor of blizzards being invented in 1985, shop-goers can snag one of the iconic sweets for 85 cents via the chain's app from April 10 to 23.

This month saw even more big news for the ice cream chain. March 20 marked the first free cone day for Dairy Queen after the company took a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. All customers were eligible to pick up a free, small vanilla soft-serve cone.

