Dairy Queen Celebrates the Birth of Meghan and Harry's Son with 'Royal Baby Blizzards'

Another royal baby has made its debut, and this one is way more delicious (literally, that is—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son is no doubt figuratively delicious).

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news of the birth of their son on Monday, Dairy Queen was quick to announce their own future monarch on Twitter.

“We are filled with joy to announce… The arrival of The Royal Baby BLIZZARD Treat May 6, 2019 6oz,” wrote the chain.

DQ temporarily changed the name of its Mini Royal Blizzard to the Royal Baby Blizzard as a way for fans of the royals to celebrate the new addition to the family. The name also came with news that the Reese’s Brownie flavor would be making a comeback for the occasion.

The blizzard is made with Reese’s peanut butter cups and brownies, vanilla soft serve and filled with a peanut butter center. The Royal Baby Blizzard is also available in New York cheesecake, flavor packed with cheesecake pieces, graham crackers, vanilla soft serve and a strawberry filling. The hidden centers are what sets the Royal Blizzards apart from the classic Blizzards.

The treats are a sweet distraction as we await more details on the actual new royal baby.

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans could not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, the public will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.