Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat

By
Published on September 2, 2022 12:44 PM
Dairy Queen Fall Blizzards
Photo: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is ready for the fall!

The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season.

The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping.

For a candy-packed treat, the Reese's Take 5 blizzard combines Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with whole peanuts and pretzels into vanilla soft serve. To round out the salty-sweet treat, the blizzard is topped with caramel.

The Snickers Brownie blizzard is the chain's third new item on the menu. It packed with pieces of Snickers bars, brownie pieces and caramel topping all blended with creamy soft serve.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen
C: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen's fall lineup also includes the return of three seasonal favorites, starting with the Oreo Hot Cocoa blizzard. It's filled with Oreo Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with soft serve.

What's a fall menu without pumpkin offerings? DQ is bringing back the popular Pumpkin Pie blizzard, which consists of soft serve blended with pumpkin pie pieces and sprinkled with nutmeg.

Also making a fall appearance is the Very Cherry Chip blizzard, which mixes cherry and chocolate chunks with soft serve.

Along with the autumn lineup, DQ released fall items that don't belong on the menu, but in customers' homes: blizzard-scented throw pillows.

The first pillow is inspired by the Cinnamon Roll Centers dessert and is shaped like the breakfast pastry, while the second stand-out pillow resembles a pumpkin pie. Both respectively come in separate packs of three that include accent pillows inspired by the other seasonal flavors.

Dairy Queen Pillows
Dairy Queen

Fans can snag the cozy home items by entering a contest on Dairy Queen's social media channels from September 7 to September 16.

"Each year, our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu offers the popular flavors of fall, and the new pillow flights bring our fan-favorite treats to life in a fresh way with scents and style," Maria Hokanson, Dairy Queen's Executive Vice President, said in a statement. "Our fans will be inspired to grab a Blizzard Treat, snuggle up and take in the scents of the season with friends and family."

Related Articles
Dairy Queen Blizzards
Dairy Queen Releases Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 2 New Flavors
panera bread
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
Pumpkin spice products
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Dairy Queen candle
Dairy Queen Launches a Blizzard-Scented Candle Line for Fall and We Are Obsessed
Starbucks Fall Menu Items
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back! Plus There's a New Fall Drink and We Tried It
dairy queen
Dairy Queen Releases Their Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 6 Seasonal Treats
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Ihop Fall Menu
IHOP Brings Back Pumpkin Spice and Scary Face Pancakes 
Dunkin & Goldfish collab
Dunkin' Teams Up with Goldfish for New Pumpkin Spice Graham Crackers
Dunkin - Fall products
Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Labor Day Sales Roundup
127 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend
cracker barrel
All the New Menu Items Available at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants
Dunkin Late Summer Menu Items
Dunkin's Summer Lineup Includes a New Brown Sugar Cream Cold Brew
New Starbucks Refresher Credit: Starbucks
Starbucks Adds Two New Summer-Inspired Refreshers to Their Menu